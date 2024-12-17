Small Business Owners Gain Insights At Loudoun Launch Lunch And Learn Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tom Dunlap, Managing Partner, Dunlap Bennett & LudwigWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig was honored to participate in today's Loudoun Launch Lunch and Learn Series, presented by Loudoun Economic Development . The session, titled“Build, Protect, Thrive: Trademark and Patent Strategies for Small Business Owners,” provided valuable guidance to entrepreneurs and small business owners on safeguarding their intellectual property and positioning their businesses for long-term success.The event, held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Brambleton, VA, brought together local entrepreneurs and business owners eager to deepen their understanding of intellectual property. Attendees left empowered with actionable strategies to safeguard their brands and innovations while positioning their businesses for long-term success.The presentation was led by Tom Dunlap , managing partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, whose expertise in intellectual property law provided attendees with clear and practical guidance on topics such as:.The importance of trademarks and patents in business growth..Steps to protect intellectual property assets..Leveraging IP rights to maintain a competitive edge.“Protecting your brand and innovations is essential for business growth, but it goes beyond just one thing,” said Tom Dunlap.“When we talk about patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets, it's critical to understand the differences between these four elements. People often don't know what sets them apart, and that's exactly what I aimed to explain today. These tools can help small businesses thrive while protecting what matters most.”The Loudoun Launch Lunch and Learn Series, hosted by Loudoun Economic Development, is designed to equip local business owners with actionable resources and strategies to grow their businesses and drive innovation in the community.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig looks forward to continuing its support of small businesses through events like this and other initiatives aimed at fostering growth and success for entrepreneurs.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

