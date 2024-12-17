Ukraine To Create Registry Of Children Deported To Russia Zelensky Signs Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On the Registration of Individuals Whose Life and Were Harmed as a Result of the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine."

The Parliament's press service reports this, according to Ukrinform.

This law (No. 4071-IX) establishes a registry containing information about children who were deported or forcibly displaced due to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Additionally, the state has defined the principles for creating and operating a system to record harm caused to the personal non-property rights of individuals as a result of Russia's aggression.

"This includes trauma or injury to health, torture, cruel or inhumane treatment or punishment, loss of access to medical, social, or educational services, among other harms," the Parliament clarified.

The system will record information about harm to personal non-property rights caused from February 19, 2014, onward, concerning Ukrainian citizens, foreigners, and stateless individuals legally residing in Ukraine.

20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law to document individuals whose lives and health have been harmed by Russia's armed aggression.