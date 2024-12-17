Ukraine And Europe Need Not Just A Pause In Hostilities But True Peace - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the whole of Europe need not just a pause in hostilities but a strong common vision of all partners that can ensure true peace.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press with Polish Prime Donald Tusk in Lviv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the inauguration of President Trump, efforts to stop the war will obviously intensify. All of us in Europe need not just a pause in hostilities, not just something temporary or uncertain, we need a strong common vision of all partners. We need true peace. The main thing is that such peace, peace through strength, can be achieved,” the President said.

He thanked Poland for its willingness to help and for the support provided to Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale war and throughout the years of independence, as well as for supporting Ukraine's aspiration to become a full member of NATO and receive an invitation to join the Alliance as soon as possible.

“Poland understands how important it is in our part of Europe that security is really guaranteed and that there is no geopolitical uncertainty,” Zelensky said.

He added that during the talks with the Prime Minister of Poland, they also discussed cooperation in the supply of weapons to protect Ukraine.