Russia Violates Human Rights In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine UNGA Resolution
12/17/2024 3:15:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted an updated resolution entitled "Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine."
According to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York, 81 countries voted in favor of the document, 14 voted against, and 80 abstained.
The resolution was opposed by Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, Russia, Sudan, and Zimbabwe.
As Ukrinform reported, the UN General Assembly resolution "Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine" is adopted annually, starting 2016. Each year, the resolution is updated with new provisions and wording.
