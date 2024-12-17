Gold Under Pressure Ahead Of Central Bank Parade

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone.

In a context of caution regarding monetary policy decisions and persistent geopolitical uncertainty, gold prices stand out as one of the key instruments attracting attention. The precious metal, traditionally considered a safe-haven asset, is currently experiencing slight downward pressure, with a ~0.5% drop in XAU/USD.

The primary focus is on the upcoming Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates. While a quarter-point cut is anticipated, which has historically benefited gold by reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, the real key lies in the signals the Fed provides about its future strategy. A dovish message, indicating a more flexible stance likely to continue lowering rates, could boost gold's appeal. Conversely, a hawkish stance, suggesting greater focus on fighting inflation, could exert further pressure on its price. The FOMC rhetoric will be a crucial factor in valuing gold and assets globally.

Beyond the Fed, other factors also influence gold's behavior. The release of key economic data in the U.S., such as GDP and inflation figures (PCE), could generate market volatility. A robust economic growth, as recently observed in the U.S. private sector activity, could reduce the need for rate cuts, thereby lowering gold demand. The relative strength of the U.S. economy poses an interesting dilemma for the Fed: Should it prioritize controlling inflation or risk impacting positive growth momentum?

Decisions by other central banks, such as the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England, also play an important role in investor sentiment globally. Coordination or divergence in monetary policies among major world economies can create capital flows that impact gold prices.

In this context, it's also worth noting that geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East, as well as political developments in the U.S., continue to act as support factors for gold. The uncertainty caused by these events strengthens its role as a safe-haven asset, providing protection against volatility and systemic risk. As observed throughout history, during times of uncertainty, gold reemerges as a beacon of stability, which resonates in the current global landscape.

Despite the recent decline, it is important to highlight that gold has achieved a near 29% gain so far this year, heading toward its largest annual increase since 2010. This remarkable performance has been driven by monetary policies undergoing normalization, strong demand for safe-haven assets, and continuous central bank purchases. However, the key question now is whether gold can sustain this momentum in a constantly evolving economic and geopolitical environment. Investors will undoubtedly closely monitor developments to discern the precious metal's next move."

