Raw Steel Production Increases By 5.6% In Brazil
São Paulo – From January to November this year, the volume of raw steel production in Brazil reached 31.1 million tonnes. This result is 5.6% higher than the figure recorded in the same period of 2023, according to the Aço Brasil Institute , in a report released on Monday (16).
When accounting for the results of December, the year of 2024 is forecast to close at a production of 33.7 million tonnes.
In a press conference, the Aço Brasil Institute emphasized how the three main sectors that depend on steel contributed to the reported performance: The automotive sector saw a 12.1% increase, while the machinery and equipment sector and the construction industry recorded positive changes of 1% and 4.1%, respectively.
In the comparison between the first 11 months of 2024 and the same period in 2023, steel imports, apparent consumption, and domestic sales grew by 24.4%, 9.6%, and 8.7% in Brazil, respectively.
Year to date, the worst figure was related to exports, which totaled 8.8 million tonnes so far, 18.5% less than the same period last year.
