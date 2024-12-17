Swan Oil Ineffective, Harmful For Health: Physicians

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some people in the capital Kabul sell swan oil for bone pain relief, but physicians said the lubricant was not a remedy for bone pain but it could cause skin and other issues.

But spokesman for the of Public Health (MoPH) called the use of swan oil as a“traditional method” among the people for some problems adding the officials of the MoPH were trying to curb sub-standard and low quality medicines in the cities.

Swan oil sold in Kabul

The Swan oil is sold in many parts of the capital city of Kabul and its sellers attract buyers using their loudspeakers for their marketing and vehicles.

Swan oil seller Maula Dad told Pajhwok Afghan News they purchased swans in western Herat province, and then extracted its oil after slaughtering using some machines.

He said:“Each of the swans produced around one or two kilograms of oil and then they mixed it with olive and kharatin (Zarareeh) oil and sold to their customers.”

According to Maula Dad, the suppliers purchased each of the swans for up to 20,000 Afs. After selling its oil, every bird earned them 5,000 Afs profit through which they supported their life.

Maula Dad said the oil of swan was good for those people who suffered from joints and bone pains.

Shahzada, 60, from Dehsabz district of Kabul said he had used the swan oil:“I bought this oil in Karabagh district and reduced my legs pains for a long time. However I did not visit any doctors seeking my treatment, but the oil was very beneficial in reducing the pains.

Shahzada thought that the use of this oil was a cheaper remedy for such health issues, he said he would purchase it again.

But Dermatologist Dr. Zalmai Khan Ahmadzai said the swan oil had no benefit in reducing such pains but caused many other skin and health issues.

Ahmadzai said the oil was produced from low quality items and its use for longer time could cause allergies, inflammation and other serious health problems for people.

He said:“If swan oil or any other similar oil is consumed by humans, it would harm their liver and cause hepatitis which then can lead to the damage of liver.”

He emphasized on the application of other natural and scientific remedies for curing such health issues.

However, spokesman for the MoPH Dr. Sharafat Zaman considered the use of swan oil for pain as a“traditional method” among some people and said the government officials were trying to curb sub-standard and low quality medicines in the cities.

He said the people of this country lived in traditional community adding fighting such customs needed more time, he has also asked from the people to prevent the use of unapproved methods and sub-standards medicines.

It is pertinent to mention that people in Afghanistan turned to the use of cheap-swan-oil for their health issues due to their economic problems.

