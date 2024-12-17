Volunteers For Ukraine Launches Corporate Contribution Program To Amplify Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volunteers wrap gifts for the Ukraine Christmas Gifts for Wounded project.

- Dane Miller, CEO at Volunteers for Ukraine

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Volunteers for Ukraine (VfU ) is launching its Corporate Contribution Program, a new initiative that enables companies to demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility while supporting Ukraine's humanitarian recovery efforts.

Through donation matching, round-up campaigns, and direct contributions, businesses can play a pivotal role in scaling VfU's impact. This program offers corporations a chance to align their philanthropic goals with meaningful action, directly benefiting individuals and communities affected by the conflict.

“Corporate contributions have the power to transform lives,” said Dane Miller, CEO at Volunteers for Ukraine.“Our program provides companies with an opportunity to make a tangible difference while engaging their employees and customers in a cause that truly matters.” These partnerships not only provide vital funding for VfU's projects but also raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Funds raised through the Corporate Contribution Program support a range of initiatives, including the Housing Project, medical supplies, and Community Resilience Project. Businesses can also designate contributions to specific programs that align with their corporate values.

As Ukraine continues to face significant challenges, the role of the private sector in humanitarian efforts has never been more critical. VfU welcomes companies of all sizes to join its mission and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

For more information on how to get involved, visit volunteersforukraine

Media

Volunteers for Ukraine

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.