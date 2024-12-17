Decisions Recognized As A Major Contender In Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Decisions, provider of a leading global business process platform, has been named a Major Contender in the Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, published by Everest Group.

This recognition highlights Decisions' growing influence in the process orchestration market, where businesses seek innovative solutions to design, manage, and monitor end-to-end workflows effectively. The assessment evaluated 24 top providers based on critical capabilities such as:



Process design and business rules management

Low-code/no-code user interface

Hybrid workforce management Monitoring, analytics, and interoperability

Everest Group noted in its analysis of Decisions, "Clients have highlighted its customer service, workflow engine, rule generation, and integration with complementary capabilities as key strengths."

Advancing in the matrix compared to 2023, Decisions' Major Contender position reflects its focus on delivering low-code tools that empower businesses to quickly build and customize workflows, alongside investments in AI capabilities to further enhance efficiency and productivity.

"We are honored to be recognized by Everest as a Major Contender in the Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," said Decisions CTO and co-founder Heath Oderman. "We are continually striving to bring more value to our customers who use Decisions to achieve more speed, flexibility, and efficiency in their processes with our low-code platform and rules engine."

"Decisions is like a Swiss Army Knife," said Chris Brady, CIO and co-founder of Kinetic Advantage, a Decisions customer. "If there is any process you want to automate, Decisions can do it."

View the full report

to learn more about the PEAK Matrix® Assessment and what makes Decisions a Major Contender in process orchestration.

About Decisions

Decisions is a comprehensive, low-code process automation platform that empowers businesses to streamline processes, optimize operational efficiencies, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance customer experiences. With a robust rules engine, workflow management, process mining, and integration orchestration, Decisions enables organizations to code less and achieve more, transforming operations and driving productivity and profitability.

SOURCE Decisions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED