Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced an
exciting decision aimed at promoting sports and youth development
in the country, Azernews reports.
Gazakh was selected as Sports Capital 2026, while Goranboy was
honored as Youth Capital 2026 at the Board Meeting of the
Ministry.
At the same time, Ismayilli has been designated as Youth Capital
2027.
Each of these districts has great cultural significance, setting
the stage for transformative youth ad sports initiatives in the
coning years.
Gazakh: Sports Capital 2026
Gazakh, a picturesque part of Azerbaijan is known for its
historical landmarks and breathtaking views.
As the Sports Capital 2026, Gazakh is expected to host a variety
of sporting events, facilitate training programs, and engage the
youth in multiple sports disciplines.
Goranboy: Youth Capital 2026
Selected as Youth Capital 2026, Goranboy is expected to become a
center for youth activities and empowerment in Azerbaijan.
The Ministry's decision to highlight Goranboy as a focal point
for youth development initiatives reflects a growing recognition of
the city's vibrant culture and their contributions to society.
Ismayilli: Youth Capital of 2027
Ismayilli offers great opportunities for youth engagement and
development.
Renowned for its scenic beauty, Ismayilli is an ideal location
for outdoor, educational, and cultural activities.
The selection of Gazakh, Goranboy, and Ismayilli as capitals of
sports and youth demonstrates Azerbaijan's dedication to nurturing
its young population and enhancing the sporting culture throughout
the nation.
The upcoming years are set to be transformative as these parts
of the country. It is expected that more innovative programs will
be launched to engage, empower, and inspire the young people.
With strategic planning and community involvement, these
capitals of the future have the potential to position Azerbaijan as
a leading example of youth and sports engagement.
