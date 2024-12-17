Gazakh, Goranboy Ismayilli On Spotlight As Youth And Sports Capitals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan of Youth and Sports has announced an exciting decision aimed at promoting sports and youth development in the country, Azernews reports.

Gazakh was selected as Sports Capital 2026, while Goranboy was honored as Youth Capital 2026 at the Board Meeting of the Ministry.

At the same time, Ismayilli has been designated as Youth Capital 2027.

Each of these districts has great cultural significance, setting the stage for transformative youth ad sports initiatives in the coning years.

Gazakh: Sports Capital 2026

Gazakh, a picturesque part of Azerbaijan is known for its historical landmarks and breathtaking views.

As the Sports Capital 2026, Gazakh is expected to host a variety of sporting events, facilitate training programs, and engage the youth in multiple sports disciplines.

Goranboy: Youth Capital 2026

Selected as Youth Capital 2026, Goranboy is expected to become a center for youth activities and empowerment in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry's decision to highlight Goranboy as a focal point for youth development initiatives reflects a growing recognition of the city's vibrant culture and their contributions to society.

Ismayilli: Youth Capital of 2027

Ismayilli offers great opportunities for youth engagement and development.

Renowned for its scenic beauty, Ismayilli is an ideal location for outdoor, educational, and cultural activities.

The selection of Gazakh, Goranboy, and Ismayilli as capitals of sports and youth demonstrates Azerbaijan's dedication to nurturing its young population and enhancing the sporting culture throughout the nation.

The upcoming years are set to be transformative as these parts of the country. It is expected that more innovative programs will be launched to engage, empower, and inspire the young people.

With strategic planning and community involvement, these capitals of the future have the potential to position Azerbaijan as a leading example of youth and sports engagement.