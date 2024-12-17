Syria's rebel groups face disbandment

(MENAFN) The leader of the group that orchestrated the removal of Bashar Al Assad has promised that Syria's rebel forces will be "disbanded," while the former president has condemned the nation's new leadership as "terrorists."



Assad escaped from the country on December 8, following rebel forces, spearheaded by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), seized control of Damascus, bringing an end to decades of oppressive rule and a prolonged civil war.



Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, the HTS leader now going by his real name Ahmed Al Sharaa, has aimed to reassure both international and Syria's minority communities that the provisional authorities will safeguard all citizens and maintain state institutions.



During a meeting on Monday with Druze community representatives, Al Sharaa declared that all rebel groups would "be disbanded and the fighters trained to join the ranks of the defence ministry."



"All will be subject to the law," he added, as reported through the group's Telegram channel.



Al Sharaa further underscored the importance of national unity within the country's diverse ethnic and religious landscape.



"Syria must remain united," he stated. "There must be a social contract between the state and all religions to guarantee social justice."

