(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Touchstone Essentials, a detox and wellness ecommerce company, has donated to Wine to Water, World Central Kitchen & Children's Flight for Hope as part of their ongoing commitment to giving back.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Essentials donated a total of $155,000 this holiday season across three organizations including Wine to Water, World Central Kitchen, and Children's Flight for Hope after record Black Friday sales.

Touchstone Essentials Donates Over $150K from Black Friday Sales

Continue Reading

In the spirit of giving back,

Touchstone Essentials

promised $10 from every sale on Black Friday to go towards charitable organizations. This year, they donated $50,000 to North Carolina-based non-profit,

Wine to Water

(WTW) who provide clean water and essential technology to communities across the globe. This past year, Wine to Water also focused on the hurricane-impacted region of Western North Carolina.

With the extreme weather caused by Hurricane Helene, Western North Carolina experienced flash floods, landslides, and widespread destruction. "We are proud to announce that our donation to WTW is building homes for four unhoused families impacted by the hurricane in Western North Carolina. These funds will enable these families to rest and recover while they rebuild their communities," says founder and CEO, Eddie Stone. In fact,

one home has already been built

for a local resident who had been living in a tent since losing all of his possessions to the storm.

Additionally, Touchstone Essentials donated $100,000 to

World Central Kitchen

(WCK), marking their fifth year giving back to this worthy organization. Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, WCK provides fresh meals to communities facing food crises from active warzones and natural disasters. "We agree with WCK's ethos that food is a universal human right, and with our donation of $100,000 this year, countless individuals facing hardship will be served hot meals with dignity," remarks Stone.

Finally, Children's Flight for Hope, a nonprofit organization that pays for flights for children to receive life-saving medical care, received $5,000 from Touchstone Essentials, completing the company's charitable donations on Giving Tuesday in 2024.

As Touchstone Essentials' organization grows, so does their following. With a record number of sales over Black Friday, the company's messaging is clearly resonating with their loyal customer base. Anticipating new product launches in 2025, Touchstone Essentials' successful detox and organic supplement line is set to soar to new heights. With their success, the company's commitment to philanthropic endeavors is sure to follow suit.

"We are so thankful for the tens of thousands of people who came out to support our company this Black Friday. They make it possible for us to pay it forward and make these donations. We are grateful to see this momentum and are on track for another record breaking year," says Stone.

By donating to multiple organizations helping people at home and around the world, Touchstone Essentials is touching countless lives with goodness.

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born in 2012 with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices, and sustainability. Our vision is to touch the lives of five million families with goodness. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, our wellness products help people detox, build, and balance and are backed by tens of thousands of five-star verified reviews. Learn more about how to build a good life at

.

Press Contact

Sonia

O'Farrell

+1 919-900-4300 x106



SOURCE Touchstone Essentials

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED