Genera Appoints Steve Bishop To Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genera

Bishop joins Genera at a momentous time for the Company as it nears completion of the $340 million, 150,000 sq. ft. expansion of its operations.

VONORE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genera , an American of compostable packaging and bioproducts made from grass, today announced the appointment of Steve Bishop to Chief Officer, effective September 2024.

Bishop succeeds Leslie Daniel, who is retiring at the end of the year. Daniel served as CFO since 2022 and was integral to Genera reaching key milestones, including last year's $340 million investment into the expansion of its manufacturing operations.

“We are incredibly grateful for Leslie's contributions to Genera's growth and wish her nothing but the best in her retirement.” said Ben Mascarello, CEO of Genera.

As Genera nears completion of the 150,000 sq. ft. expansion of its manufacturing facility, Bishop will be instrumental to the Company's financial and operational success. His expertise in organizational management, corporate finance, accounting, capital raising, and mergers and acquisitions will be invaluable to meeting Genera's sizable goals for growth.

Bishop brings decades of experience in financial services leadership, having most recently served as EVP and CFO of Endurance Environmental Services. Previously he served as EVP and CFO for American Zinc Recycling and President and CFO for Arsenal Resources. Earlier in his career, Bishop was an investment banker at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and DLJ, where he primarily advised private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Bishop began his professional career as a Surface Warfare Officer following his graduation from the United States Naval Academy. Bishop also earned his Master of Business Administration from UCLA's Anderson School of Management with a concentration in finance and accounting.

“We are excited to welcome Steve aboard Genera's leadership team during a time of exponential growth. He has extensive experience working with private equity sponsors and driving business performance in high-growth environments, which will be critical skills in our next phase of development.” said Ben Mascarello, CEO of Genera.

“I'm thrilled to join Genera at such an exciting and momentous time for the company,” said Steve Bishop, CFO of Genera.“My experience aligns well with Genera's mission and trajectory. I am honored to join such an amazing group of people who are passionate about improving the planet.”

To learn more about Genera visit .

Leigh Daniels, Associate Marketing Director

Genera

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.