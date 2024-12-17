‘Astro Bot' secures top honor at video game Oscars

(MENAFN) The video game ‘Astro Bot’, a family-friendly sci-fi adventure, was named 2024’s Game of the Year on Thursday at The Game Awards, an annual event often referred to as the Oscars of the video game industry.



The game, which follows the adventures of a small space robot, also won awards for "Best Family Game," "Best Game Direction," and "Best Action/Adventure Game" at the 2024 ceremony in Los Angeles.



According to Sony, which owns Team Asobi, the 65-person Japanese studio behind the game, ‘Astro Bot’ has sold over 1.5 million copies.



On stage at the Peacock Theater, Team Asobi's French chief, Nicolas Doucet, praised the studio for creating a game that "put the user first," adding, "It was just about the kids. Especially because we had this huge, huge privilege to be potentially the first game to be in the hands of children."



As video games continue to grow in mainstream popularity, The Game Awards have become the most prestigious honor for developers in the industry. Last year’s ceremony garnered 118 million global livestreams, far surpassing the 19 million viewers of the 2023 Academy Awards, according to US media.

