UAE Citizens Can Use E-Gates At Hungary Airports From December 12

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE nationals will be able to access e-gates at all airports in Hungary, starting today, December 12, the of Foreign Affairs announced. This development underscores the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and highlights their mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation.

The introduction of the electronic gates is a significant step in streamlining for UAE citizens, offering a faster and more efficient airport experience. The new initiative also reflects the pioneering position that the UAE has achieved in the international community.

In October, UAE citizens were allowed to use the automatic border control gates for both departures and arrivals at Italian airports. The initiative also contributed to advancing cooperation between the two nations to explore new prospects of partnership across different sectors, particularly tourism and trade. According to Passport Index, the UAE passport holds the top position globally as of December 2024. A holder of the UAE's passport could travel to 180 countries; 127 destinations offer visa-free travel, 47 offer eVisa or visa on arrival at the airport, and only 18 countries need the citizens to apply for a visa. UAE citizens require Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for six countries.