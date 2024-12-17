Biman Bangladesh Renews IOSA Certification

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh has successfully closed the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) for the 12th time and renewed the IOSA registration, which is valid until 14 Dec 2026.

The audit was conducted on 01-05 Sep 2024 by a 5-member audit team from the IATA accredited Audit Organization, Argos Pros, a USA company. The IOSA renewal audit is conducted every two years. IOSA is an internationally recognised evaluation system designed to assess an airline's operational management and control systems.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is an IATA member airline. To retain IATA membership, we must have IOSA registration. IOSA registration is also considered a prerequisite for codeshare agreements with other airlines, and in some countries, it is required to get a license for regular operation.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman, the Managing Director and CEO of Biman, emphasised that safety procedures and keeping abreast of the latest industry developments are part of our daily operational services. He expressed his pride by stating, "IOSA registration is considered an international recognition of operational safety, security, and compliance for the national flag carrier."

The IOSA audit included a comprehensive review and evaluation of policies, programs, processes, and procedures related to the operation, maintenance, safety, and security of our operational services. The audit team thoroughly reviewed detailed operations across various relevant divisions, including flight operations, aircraft engineering and maintenance, flight dispatch, cabin operations, cargo operations, aviation security, ground operations, administration and HR, flight safety, safety and quality, IT, etc.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman also mentioned, "IOSA registration builds a positive reputation and customer confidence in Biman's operations and helps gain access to new markets and maintain business partnerships."

-B