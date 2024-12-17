Remnants of Cyclone Chido leaves 2 dead, 8,100 stranded in Malawi

(MENAFN) The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Chido, which struck southern Malawi on Monday, have caused significant devastation, resulting in two fatalities and leaving 8,100 people homeless, according to Charles Kalemba, the commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs. In a statement on Monday, Kalemba reported that preliminary data from over 15 affected councils revealed that the two deaths were caused by collapsing walls of houses during the cyclone. Additionally, nearly 1,800 homes had their roofs blown away, compounding the damage to personal property.



The cyclone also caused widespread damage to public infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, and government offices, particularly in the regions affected, including the national capital, Lilongwe. The destruction has severely impacted both the local communities and the functionality of critical public services. In response to the disaster, the government, in collaboration with the Malawi Red Cross Society and other agencies, has mobilized standby resources to support search and rescue operations, working to provide relief to those most affected.



Efforts to manage the crisis have been swift, with teams deployed to assess the damage and assist affected residents. Schools in the southern part of the country, which were suspended on Monday due to safety concerns, reopened on Tuesday after authorities determined that it was safe for students to return. The quick restoration of educational activities is seen as an important step in returning to normalcy, though ongoing recovery efforts will continue for weeks.



The impact of Cyclone Chido highlights the vulnerability of southern Malawi to extreme weather events, particularly in terms of infrastructure and housing. The government’s ongoing response and recovery efforts are crucial in helping affected communities rebuild their lives, while also addressing the longer-term challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters in the region.

