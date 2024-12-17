Seoul Slaps Sanctions On Russia, DPRK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korea has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and 15 entities involved in military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia and support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Yonhap with reference to a statement by the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform learned.

The sanctions list includes Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, Sin Kum-chol, director of its operations bureau, Ri Pong-chun, an general who's allegedly heading the "Storm Corps" special deployed to Russia's western war front lines, and Ri Song-jin, a missile developer believed to have been sent to the war border regions.

South Korea has also hit with sanctions seven other individuals and 15 entities for engaging in illegal military cooperation with Russia in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

Ukrainian special operations forces kill 50 Northn soldiers in Kursk region

All seven are Russians suspected of involvement in arms trade with North Korea, from financial support and provision of military communications equipment to arms supplies.

The 15 entities targeted are mostly Russian, with the exception of the Storm Corps and a bank based in South Ossetia.

The new sanctions will take effect on December 19.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, the heads of 10 foreign ministries in the European Union and beyond issued a joint statement strongly condemning the strengthening of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia and the deployment of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

President Zelensky thanks EU for 15thpackage against Russia

The U.S. government announced sanctions against a network of banking institutions in the DPRK, Russia, and China, as well as Russian oil companies and high-ranking North Korean officials who allow the regime in Pyongyang to receive illegal profits while circumventing restrictions.