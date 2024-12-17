Explaining: New EU Sanctions Against Russia, Baseless Claims By Minsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

NEW EU SANCTIONS PACKAGE AGAINST RUSSIA

On December 16, the Council of the European Union adopted the 15th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia.

● The restrictions target Russia's military-industrial complex

(MIC) and the shadow fleet that Russia uses to bypass sanctions.

● Sanctions were also imposed on the military unit responsible for the shelling of the Ohmatdyt children's hospital, top managers of Russian energy companies, and individuals responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

● For the first time, strict EU sanctions were applied to sever Chinese entities supplying Russia with drone components and microelectronic parts.

● Sanctions were also imposed on organizations in India, Iran, Serbia, and the UAE that assisted Russia in bypassing restrictions.

● Ukraine welcomes this step by the European Union, as political, economic, and trade isolation of Russia limits its ability to continue aggression against Ukraine.

BASELESS CLAIMS BY MINSK

On December 16, Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that Belarus should participate in future peace negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

● According to Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich, it is "important" for Belarus to receive guarantees of its own security.

● Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the only thing Belarusian officials can expect is a fair trial as part of the process to hold the aggressor and its accomplices accountable.

● By allowing Russia to attack Ukraine from Belarusian territory, the Lukashenko regime became an accomplice in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

● The only source of threat to Belarus is the Russian Federation, which has been using Belarusian territory for military purposes since 2022.

● Statements suggesting that Ukraine allegedly harbors aggressive plans toward Belarus are part of Russian propaganda.