Media reports US, UK air forces together attack Houthi targets in Yemen

(MENAFN) US and UK air forces have carried out joint strikes on Houthi targets in western Yemen, according to Al-Masirah TV, which is affiliated with the Houthi Ansar Allah movement. The targeted the At-Tuhayta district in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, though no details on casualties or further specifics were provided.



This marked the first since mid-November, when US and British forces previously targeted sites in Yemen's Saada and Amran governorates. The Houthis, a Shia Islamist group controlling much of Yemen, have been attacking Israel-linked commercial vessels in the Red Sea since October 2023, in retaliation for Israel's bombardment of Gaza.



Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Houthis have escalated their attacks, initially targeting ships linked to Israel, and later extending their operations to US and UK vessels following Anglo-American airstrikes in January. They have also claimed responsibility for missile attacks on Western warships and on Israel, framing their actions as solidarity with the Palestinians.





