Media reports US, UK air forces together attack Houthi targets in Yemen
12/17/2024 6:26:09 AM
(MENAFN) US and UK air forces have carried out joint strikes on Houthi targets in western Yemen, according to Al-Masirah TV, which is affiliated with the Houthi Ansar Allah movement. The airstrikes targeted the At-Tuhayta district in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, though no details on casualties or further specifics were provided.
This marked the first airstrike since mid-November, when US and British forces previously targeted sites in Yemen's Saada and Amran governorates. The Houthis, a Shia Islamist group controlling much of Yemen, have been attacking Israel-linked commercial vessels in the Red Sea since October 2023, in retaliation for Israel's bombardment of Gaza.
Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Houthis have escalated their attacks, initially targeting ships linked to Israel, and later extending their operations to US and UK vessels following Anglo-American airstrikes in January. They have also claimed responsibility for missile attacks on Western warships and on Israel, framing their actions as solidarity with the Palestinians.
