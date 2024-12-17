Global Impact Coalition Partners With Deep Science Ventures To Pioneer Sustainable Venture Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Impact Coalition Logo

Deep Science Ventures logo

A First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration to Disruptive Climate Innovation in the Chemical Sector

- Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact CoalitionGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) , a leading enabling sustainability in the chemical sector, announces a ground-breaking partnership with Deep Science Ventures (DSV) , a London-based deep-tech venture creator. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in accelerating sustainable innovation by uniting the chemical industry's expertise with a pioneering venture creation model.This partnership is the first of its kind in the chemical sector-a consortium working hand-in-hand with a venture studio to explore early-stage opportunities that could redefine industry norms. By combining GIC's global network of leading chemical companies and strategic expertise with DSV's entrepreneurial ecosystem approach, the collaboration aims to uncover and advance breakthrough solutions to reduce the climate impact of the chemical industry.Together, GIC and DSV will identify and prioritize high-potential opportunities focused on low-energy routes to chemicals, with the flexibility to evolve the partnership as the collaboration unfolds. This novel approach represents a strategic and exciting opportunity for both organizations and signals a new era of collaboration for the chemical industry. As GIC and DSV move forward, their combined efforts promise to unlock the potential of sustainable innovation, paving the way for a circular and net-zero emissions future.“The chemical industry is at a crossroads, requiring innovative thinking and unprecedented collaboration,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of GIC.“Partnering with DSV will allow GIC to explore climate opportunities at earlier stages of technological readiness, accelerating the assessment of a broader pipeline and ensuring a smooth process from ideation to commercialization.”The chemical industry accounts for about 30% of the total energy consumed in the manufacturing sector and is responsible for around 20% of industrial and 6% of all global emissions. While the chemical industry produces thousands of products, a few key groups account for a significant portion of energy consumption: Olefins (e.g., Ethylene), Ammonia, Aromatics, Methanol, and Chlorine. In their first collaboration, DSV will work with GIC to identify new low-energy technologies and approaches to produce key base chemicals and intermediates.Dominic Falcão, Co-Founder of Deep Science Ventures, stated,“This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between scientific innovation and industry application. By combining DSV's proven process and tooling for scientific invention with GIC's deep industry perspective, we can pioneer an entirely parallel process of innovation to create transformative technologies that will shape the future of the chemical industry.”As a venture creator, DSV specializes in invention: working backwards from target societal outcomes to create high growth, high impact companies that cut across disciplinary siloes. Companies formed by DSV include Mission Zero, the first company to deploy Direct Air Capture at a commercial scale in the UK; Dunia, who discover electro-catalysts through an autonomous 'self-driving' lab; and Supercritical, who have invented a hyper-efficient supercritical membraneless electrolyser to produce high pressure green hydrogen.Incubated at the World Economic Forum , GIC works with some of the world's leading chemical companies to tackle critical challenges to advance towards a circular and net-zero future. By fostering collaborative projects and developing new business models, GIC provides a platform for co-creation and commercialization of transformative technologies. GIC members include BASF, SABIC, Clariant, Covestro, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Sabanci Holding, Syensqo, SUEZ and Siemens Energy.About Global Impact Coalition:The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) is a collaborative platform enabling the chemical industry to achieve a circular and net-zero emissions future. Incubated at the World Economic Forum, GIC is an independent coalition guided by global industry leaders. As the industry's first ever CEO-led coalition, the GIC's members collaborate to address challenges that cannot be effectively tackled alone. The GIC provides a cross-industry platform to co-develop and scale-up new technologies and innovative business models to reduce carbon emissions and advance circularity along the value chain. For more information, visit GlobalImpactCoalition or LinkedIn @GlobalImpactCoalition.About Deep Science Ventures:Deep Science Ventures is creating a future where humanity and the planet thrive, combining available scientific knowledge and founder-type scientists into high-impact ventures. Deep Science Ventures operates in 4 sectors: Agriculture, Climate, Computation and Pharmaceuticals, tackling the challenges defining those areas by taking a first-principles approach and partnering with leading institutions.For more information, visit DeepScienceVentures or Linkedin @DeepScienceVentures.

Amanda Martin

Global Impact Coalition

+41 79 104 17 77

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Introducing Global Impact Coalition and Deep Science Ventures in a new partnership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.