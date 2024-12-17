Justin, Hailey Bieber Enjoy 'Romantic' Getaway In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Couple and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a trip to Costa Rica for a romantic getaway and also attended the wedding of their model friends Jessica Lageyre and Joseph Perez.

A source said that the couple took some special time alone during their "romantic" vacation, reports aceshowbiz

During their escapade, Justin shared a series of photographs, showcasing moments from their weekend, which included his wife making a kissy face against the singer's cheek, a palm tree at sunset, the“Baby” hitmaker kissing Hailey, and his wife posing in a rose-emblazoned red dress.

Despite chatter about marriage troubles, the couple were brushing them off last month. An insider stated that they were doing well and ignoring any speculations.

Justin and Hailey celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September after previously tying the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2018 and having a larger wedding in South Carolina in 2019.

During the wedding celebration, the two danced the night away at the after-party. Justin wore his shirt mostly off, while Hailey looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder wine-colored dress.

Justin had been facing some controversy due to his association with P. Diddy, but he has since moved on and is focusing on his family. Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. An insider shared that they seem even more in love since the birth of their child.

In November, the couple celebrated their baby's first Autumn.

Hailey shared some pictures taken throughout the month of November on her social media. The pictures included a wholesome family moment spent with the 'Baby' singer, 30, and apparently their son Jack Blues, whom they welcomed in August, reports 'People' magazine.

The first photo in Hailey's latest carousel post showed the proud parents seemingly holding their bundled-up son as they went for an outdoor stroll in recent weeks.

As per 'People', in the picture, the model could be seen smiling with her boys as she rocked a black Fila cap, a pair of shades and a cozy jacket to cover baby Jack (who faced away from the camera), while Justin wore a black camo outfit and made a silly face at the camera as Hailey smiled.

She wrote in the caption,“November, the best month of the year”.