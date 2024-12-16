EVEREST FAMILY FOUNDATION IN COLLABORATION WITH EDYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOSTED HEARTWARMING WINTER WONDERLAND EVENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organizations Merge to Bring Holiday Cheer to Underserved Children throughout Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Everest Family Foundation was proud to sponsor EdYOU 's Winter Wonderland Celebration held at the stunning Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, creating a magical holiday experience for underserved children and their families. This festive event united celebrities, community leaders, and philanthropic organizations, all dedicated to spreading joy and compassion during the holiday season.

The inaugural celebration welcomed children and families from three outstanding charities:

.Tiffany Haddish's She Ready Foundation, which empowers and supports foster youth

.Loving Hands Children's Home, providing care and housing for displaced and medically fragile children in the social services system

.Hope the Mission Family Shelter, committed to offering shelter, food, and essential services to families experiencing homelessness

Guests enjoyed a variety of festive activities, including holiday crafts, delicious seasonal treats, and a visit from Santa Claus. Each child left with gifts and treasured memories, celebrating the holiday spirit despite their challenges. Activities such as crafting gingerbread houses, decorating cookies, and sipping hot cocoa were designed to foster joy, creativity, and connection among participants.

EdYOU, founded earlier this year by Owain Yeoman (best known from his 7-year run on CBS' "The Mentalist"), is an educational platform aimed at empowering individuals through innovative and accessible learning opportunities. The platform combines cutting-edge technology with personalized learning experiences and community-driven support to meet diverse educational needs.

Dr. Michael Everest, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Everest Family Foundation, sponsored the event as EdYOU aligns closely with the foundation's mission. The foundation is dedicated to advancing medical education, research, and healthcare initiatives globally. As Chair Emeritus, Dr. Everest continues to promote innovation and provide resources to underserved communities and aspiring medical professionals.

Mrs. Agata Everest, co-founder and Chairwoman of the Everest Family Foundation, has been actively involved in numerous charitable initiatives, focusing on healthcare, medical education, and community service. She emphasizes the importance of engaging her children in efforts aimed at supporting orphans and addressing homelessness.

Dr. Michael Everest remarked on the foundation's dedication to giving back during the holidays, stating, "The Winter Wonderland event is more than a celebration-it's a reminder of the power of compassion and community. We are honored to support these remarkable organizations and bring light and joy into the lives of these incredible children and families."

This event highlighted families in need of holiday cheer, particularly those from the Children of Fallen Heroes Military Veterans, Tiffany Haddish's She Ready Foundation, Loving Hands Children's Home, and Hope the Mission Family Shelter.

About EdYOU:

EdYOU employs state-of-the-art conversational AI tutors to provide personalized learning experiences, test preparation, and professional certification. Currently serving thousands of active users-including prestigious institutions like Sierra Canyon-students utilizing EdYOU have reported a 15-20% improvement in final grades and standardized test scores. Founded with the mission to empower individuals through education, EdYOU makes learning joyful, effective, and accessible. Dr. Michael Everest, our Founder and CEO, introduced the Pay It Forward pledge: for every institution subscribing to EdYOU, free access is given to an underserved school in the developing world. Additionally, for every 20 subscriptions in developed nations, one underprivileged learner receives free access.

About The Everest Foundation :

The Everest Family Foundation is committed to "Part of the Cure," assisting medical research and postgraduate training in medical schools, supporting institutions of higher learning and community colleges, and addressing the unique needs of its community. The foundation pioneers change for the betterment of humanity, helping medical students and graduates globally connect with leading medical schools while fostering future leaders in medical research. Improving communities is of utmost importance to the foundation, which tackles issues such as veteran and community homelessness, supports orphanages, and provides mobile clinical support in vulnerable populations.

# # #

