Huddle For Hearts Life Saving Mission Expands Nationwide

HMI Glass, MITER Brands, and West Shore Home join the fight against sudden cardiac arrest

Huddle For Hearts , a sudden cardiac arrest prevention program started by the Peyton Walker Foundation , is expanding its reach across the country with the help of its new partners.

HMI Glass , MITER Brands , and West Shore Home

have collectively pledged more than $27,000 to the initiative to ensure youth sports organizers have the tools and training needed in case a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) occurs.

Huddle For Hearts collaborates with student athletes across the country to donate AEDs and CPR training to underserved youth sports organizations. Penn State University athletes across multiple sports announced today that they are joining Huddle For Hearts: Cooper Cousins (football), Luke Reynolds (football), Kachi Nzeh (men's basketball), Allie Campbell (women's basketball), Izzy Starck (volleyball), and Zack Ryder (wrestling).

"We are so grateful for our partners who have 'joined the Huddle' in helping us to protect hearts and save lives, especially in the communities where these resources are most needed," said Julie Walker, president of The Peyton Walker Foundation and Huddle For Hearts. "We look forward to collaborating with this group of Penn State athletes to help raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest, which will have a tremendous impact on our mission."

Each athlete will receive an AED to donate to the organization of their choice and can host a fundraiser to purchase additional AEDs and provide CPR training in their communities.

Supporting the program was a natural fit for West Shore Home and MITER Brands, which have already worked with the Foundation in their home state of Pennsylvania.

"We are proud to continue our support of the Peyton Walker Foundation and the work they do every day to save lives," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO of West Shore Home. "Last year, West Shore Home was able to donate five AEDs through the Huddle For Hearts program and we are thrilled to make an even bigger impact in the coming year.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with Huddle For Hearts," said Gwen Mallon, MITER Foundation Specialist. "Children's wellbeing is one of the pillars of the MITER Foundation. We want to help ensure that children around the country can experience the joys of sports participation in a safe environment."

HMI Glass, based in Kentucky, is helping to launch the Huddle For Hearts program in Louisville.

"HMI Glass is excited to partner with West Shore Home and MITER Brands in supporting Huddle For Hearts," said Rob Zawtocki, CEO of HMI Glass. "We are honored to participate in this important cause to provide lifesaving tools for student athletes."

If you are interested in becoming a Huddle For Hearts athlete to help donate AED and CPR training in your community, fill out a submission form

with the Peyton Walker Foundation.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home by delivering a fast, easy, and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit

westshorehome .



About MITER Brands



Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences.



About Peyton Walker Foundation

Peyton Walker was a 19-year-old Mechanicsburg native, 2012 Trinity High School graduate, and a sophomore at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania who was pursuing a career as a Physician Assistant when she suffered a Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) that took her young and vibrant life on November 2, 2013. Afterwards, her family started researching Sudden Cardiac Arrest and established THE PEYTON WALKER FOUNDATION in honor of Peyton's memory and her dreams of working in the medical profession to help and care for others. The Foundation's mission is to increase awareness and survival rates of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Events, screenings and important updates can be found at

PeytonWalker .

To date, they are proud to have donated 800 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), screened over 5,500 students and provided CPR & AED training to hundreds of thousands of community members. The Foundation also has provided over $115,000 in educational scholarships for students pursuing degrees in healthcare.

About HMI Glass

HMI Glass, headquartered in Louisville, KY was founded in 1946. HMI specializes in providing high-quality glass shower enclosures and hardware to glaziers, designers, and builders supporting new home construction and remodeling segments across the country.

Our products are manufactured at our Louisville, KY, Boston, MA and Arlington, TX facilities by our more than 500 dedicated Team Members.

SOURCE West Shore Home

