Mexico To Expand Nearshore Delivery Capability In Latin America

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / INDIA – SLK Software , a global services firm announced its strategic in Grey Matter Innovationz, Mexico (GMI, Mexico), a cutting-edge solutions and nearshore delivery capability provider based in Mexico to form GMI-SLK MEXICO, S. DE R.L. DE C.V. This move is part of SLK's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in Latin America and strengthen its support for services across the US market.

GMI-SLK MEXICO will further enhance SLK's presence across Latin America by providing localized support that enhances service delivery, customer service around the clock, and offers CAPEX-friendly options for rapid scaling, thereby boosting SLK's competitive edge as a globally responsive organization.

“With customers prioritizing flexibility, GMI-SLK MEXICO, will strengthen our nearshore delivery capabilities to better align with US clients. Nearshore capabilities are rapidly gaining traction due to their geographic proximity, cultural alignment, and time zone advantages, offering value-adds like faster turnaround times and smoother collaboration for US-based clients. SLK's commitment to customer centricity drives this investment, providing clients with optimized cost-efficiency and service excellence,” said Shailendra Singh, chief strategic growth officer, SLK Software .

The founders of Greymatter Innovationz , Malay Verma and Rajeshwar Mitra, emphasized the strategic importance of the nearshore hub:

“Guadalajara and Mexico City offer access to a highly educated and skilled workforce and provide a competitive advantage for US-based businesses seeking a seamless nearshore model that reduces lead times. At the heart of our service delivery is a commitment to cost savings, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on value creation.”

As businesses in North America seek operational efficiency and skilled resources, the timing of this investment is ideal. Latin America's geographic advantage and growing technical ability make it an attractive destination for nearshore service delivery. With this investment, SLK and GMI are well-positioned to drive innovation and efficiency, offering tailored solutions for today's dynamic market.

Source: SLK Software

