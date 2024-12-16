Power Vacuum Emerges In South Korea After Impeachment Of President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol has created a power vacuum in the country, exacerbating political polarization and leading to increased instability, Azernews reports.

As a result of the impeachment, South Korea is left without a "strong leader" capable of bridging the deepening political divides. The ongoing uncertainty and instability have raised concerns over the future direction of the country.

The impeachment has created a "power vacuum," as the acting Prime of South Korea, Han Dok-soo, has not received a popular mandate to wield the full powers of the head of state.

To recap, President Yoon Seok-yeol accused the opposition of attempting to incite an uprising, which led him to declare a state of emergency on the night of December 3. However, after a vote in Parliament between December 3 and 4, a resolution was passed demanding that the President lift the martial law. Consequently, Yoon was forced to lift the martial law regime, which lasted approximately six hours.

On December 14, the South Korean Parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Seok-yeol. The Constitutional Court will now decide whether to confirm the impeachment or reinstate him, with the process expected to take up to six months.

Political Crisis: The Road Ahead for South Korea

This unprecedented political turmoil in South Korea raises key questions about the nation's future. The impeachment of a sitting president is a rare event in South Korea's democratic history and signals a deepening divide within the political landscape. The prolonged uncertainty, while unsettling, could also present an opportunity for reform, should the nation find common ground amidst the chaos. Political observers are closely watching how the Constitutional Court's ruling will unfold and whether South Korea can stabilize its leadership in the coming months. For now, the nation is left grappling with political fragmentation, seeking a resolution to this ongoing crisis.