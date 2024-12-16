SML Consultive Launches Innovative Introduction To Leadership Certification For Aspiring And Emerging Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jon AntonucciPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SML Consultive , a leader in leadership development solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new "Introduction to Leadership Certification " program. Designed for aspiring and emerging leaders, this 10-week course equips participants with practical skills and actionable tools necessary for effective team leadership.The certification program features weekly one-hour live instruction sessions complemented by 1-2 hours of personal investment assignments. This structure ensures participants gain both theoretical knowledge and real-world application of leadership principles. Key topics include: leadership integrity, effective communication, how to delegate, addressing poor performance, and leadership growth."Our Introduction to Leadership Certification is a transformative opportunity for those stepping into leadership roles," said Jon Antonucci, Founder of SML Consultive. "We aim to bridge the gap between individual contribution and team leadership, providing essential skills that are critical in today's fast-paced business environment."The course is priced at $999, but interested participants can access a $200 discount code by visiting SML's social media pages or website. Additionally, those who complete the entire program will receive a $150 Visa Gift Card as a reward for their commitment to professional growth.To accommodate a global audience, SML Consultive offers multiple time slots for live sessions, ensuring that participants from various time zones can engage without disrupting their work commitments.Enrollment for the inaugural cohort is currently open, with limited spots available. Early registration is encouraged due to anticipated demand.For more information about the Introduction to Leadership Certification or to enroll, visit or contact SML Consultive via their website at:About SML Consultive:SML Consultive specializes in empowering leaders to create positive change within organizations. Through innovative training programs like the Introduction to Leadership Certification, SML Consultive is committed to developing the leaders of tomorrow.

