Interactive Brokers Enhances IBKR Desktop Trading Platform With New Tools And Features

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced updates to IBKR Desktop, a modern trading for investors who demand simplicity but value Interactive Brokers' advanced technology. With no platform fees and a user-friendly interface packed with advanced features, clients can easily facilitate simple trades across asset classes and complex order types. Suitable for both experienced traders and novice investors, IBKR Desktop offers superior order execution, competitive pricing and an extensive suite of global investment products designed to optimize trading and enhance investment strategies.

With IBKR Desktop, clients can trade stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds on over 150 markets worldwide and access popular and exclusive tools that prioritize customization and flexibility. MultiSort allows clients to sort data using multiple factors simultaneously, while Options Lattice presents a graphical options chain highlighting potential outliers in key metrics.

Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, commented,“Responding to client feedback, we built IBKR Desktop from the ground up to leverage our proven technology and support an expanding suite of services. The result is a sophisticated yet intuitive trading platform for traders of all levels.”

Power meets simplicity in the IBKR Desktop platform, and recent updates further improve the trading experience for clients:

Options Tools:

Options Wizard: Identify options strategies that match a market outlook.

Option Chain in Custom Layouts: Add one or multiple option chains into layouts and customize data columns to show option-specific data, such as the Greeks or Implied Volatility, and use color grouping to connect to other tools in the custom layout area, such as the Rapid Order Entry, to create trades.

Options Screeners: Sort and scan for option data with new dedicated sections and sub-tabs that offer complex combination strategies volume and trades for the day, among other features.

Charting Enhancements:

Symbol Comparison: Compare multiple symbols on a single chart and add multiple assets to the same chart to analyze relative performance, correlation and trend patterns.

Volume Candles: Visualize market activity that reflects price movements relative to traded volume to provide a clearer view of where the most significant trading activity takes place.

Customizable Date Range: Choose a specific date or go to a custom date range.

Hot News: View the latest news stories relevant to a specific symbol.

Indicators: Pivot Point Standard, Volume Profile Fixed Range, 52 Week High/Low, Accelerator Oscillator, Correlation Coefficient, True Strength Index and more.

For additional information, please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: IBKR Desktop - US and LLC

Canada: IBKR Desktop - Canada

United Kingdom: IBKR Desktop - UK

Europe: IBKR Desktop - Europe

Hong Kong: IBKR Desktop - HK

Singapore: IBKR Desktop - Singapore

Australia: IBKR Desktop - Australia

India: IBKR Desktop - India

Japan: IBKR Desktop - Japan

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers, and many others.

