Bitcoin Has Overcome Selling Resistance
Date
12/16/2024 2:12:07 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market hit record highs in terms of capitalisation, reaching $3.73 trillion at the start of active Asian trading and is sitting at $3.71 trillion at the time of writing. The market digested the overhang of pending selling in bitcoin near psychologically important levels and continued to move higher.
