Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO Debuts With 90 Pc Premium On NSE Emerge

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 16 (KNN) Dhanlaxmi Crop Science made a notable entry on December 16, experiencing a remarkable 90 percent premium on the NSE Emerge following an exceptionally oversubscribed initial (IPO).

The company's shares are listed at Rs 104.50, significantly above its issue price of Rs 55, reflecting robust investor confidence in the agricultural seed specialist.

The IPO, which raised Rs 23.80 crore, garnered extraordinary market interest with over 500 times subscription, demonstrating substantial investor appetite.



The original price band for the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) issue was set between Rs 52-55 per share, with each lot comprising 2,000 shares.

Prior to listing, the grey market had already indicated strong investor sentiment, with Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO shares attracting approximately a 90 percent premium over the upper price band.

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Gujarat, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has developed a diverse agricultural portfolio spanning five states.



The company produces and markets 24 different field crops and vegetable seeds, including cotton, wheat, bajra, maize, gram, soyabean, mustard, groundnut, guar, castor, sesame, and coriander.

The company's revenue structure is notably concentrated, with cotton seeds dominating its financial performance. Cotton seeds contributed 95.6 percent of revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 76.8 percent in fiscal year 2024.



The proceeds from the IPO will be allocated to working capital requirements, offer expenses, and general corporate purposes.

The successful listing underscores the continued investor interest in agricultural technology and seed production sectors, particularly for companies demonstrating specialised market positioning and growth potential.

