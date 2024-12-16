عربي


HIA Announces Special Parking Rates For End Of Year Holidays

12/16/2024 2:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula online

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has announced special parking packages for travelers on the occasion of the end of year's holidays.

Rates for pre-booking the parking spot go for 250QR for 1-3 days; 350QR for 3-5 days; and 450QR for 8-14 days.

HIA's parking facilities offer security, as well as easy access to the terminal while passengers are away. More here .

The Peninsula

