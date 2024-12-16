Daylight Transport Announces Greg Steele As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daylight Transport , recognized as the #1 overall-ranked LTL carrier in the 2024 Mastio Survey, is proud to announce the of Greg Steele to the position of President. This significant leadership appointment reflects Daylight Transport's continued commitment to growth, operational excellence, and delivering unparalleled service to its customers.

As one of the industry's most respected carriers, Daylight Transport has built a legacy of innovation and reliability. Richard Breen, Owner and Founder of Daylight Transport, shared his thoughts on the decision:

"As the Owner and Founder of Daylight Transport, one of the most challenging tasks is choosing who will lead this organization into its next generation. Greg has been with Daylight Transport for over 20 years, and I have personally challenged him in ways that assure me that Greg is the one best suited to execute on the vision I have for Daylight Transport and its people. Greg and his tenured team have truly demonstrated that Daylight Customers and Daylight People are the priority, and because of that, I am excited about our company's future."

Steele's leadership has helped to solidify Daylight Transport's reputation for excellence in customer service and operational innovation. Under his guidance, the company continues to raise the standard for LTL carriers nationwide.

About Daylight Transport:

Founded in 1977 by Richard Breen, Daylight Transport is a leading LTL carrier known for its speed, reliability, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Consistently ranked among the top performers in the industry, Daylight is proud to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

