Inventhelp Inventor Develops Advanced Means Of Propulsion For Vehicles (TPL-462)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024

"I invented the Hybrid Generator-Drive Unit (HGDU) as a means to support all modes of and locomotive with the focus of 3 objectives: maximum flexibility, maximum peak power, and maximum reliability," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla. "With fewer moving parts than a traditional piston engine, lower weight than a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) power train, and the flexibility to operate across multiple modes using multiple fuels, the Hybrid Generator-Drive Unit (HGDU) offers clear advantages in the automotive space, but also can be used to power off-high vehicles, commercial transportation, drones and aircraft, watercraft, and other systems that require means of propulsion."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved propulsion system. It offers highly-flexible fuel sources, highly configurable architecture, optimized emissions, and optimized energy transfer for low-power and high-power applications. It also provides greater power density with a lower weight penalty than typical battery-electric, traditional combustion engine, and conventional hybrid powertrains. The invention is ideal for OEMS and suppliers for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, aircraft, watercraft, motorcycles/scooters, etc. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

