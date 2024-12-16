Sustainability At The Heart Of Moeve's Positive Motion Strategy To Produce Green Molecules At Scale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Around 50% of global demand cannot be decarbonized through electrification. Therefore, for energy-intensive applications... green molecules are essential.” - CEO Maarten WetselaarMADRID, SPAIN, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moeve, the global energy company formerly known as Cepsa, has undertaken a systemic shift under its transformational strategy, Positive Motion , to become a leading producer of green molecules, including green hydrogen and biofuels, this decade. Moeve has divested 70% of its upstream assets and is committed to generating over half of its operating profits from sustainable projects by 2030.



CEO Maarten Wetselaar commented:“Around 50% of global energy demand cannot be decarbonized through electrification. Therefore, for energy-intensive applications such as industry or heavy transportation, green molecules are essential. Projects of scale are key to unlocking this important energy vector for the green transition.”



As part of its €8 billion investment strategy, Moeve is developing the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley , one of the most ambitious green hydrogen hubs in Europe, which will have combined electrolysis capacity of 2GW and produce up to 300,000 tons of green hydrogen a year. Moeve is already producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel, supplying seven major Spanish airports and 60 Spanish ports, and is building Southern Europe's largest second-generation biofuels complex, which will allow the company to double current production capacity of 2G biofuels to one million tons.



A study by Moeve, conducted in partnership with Manpower, predicted that green hydrogen and biofuels will create over 1.7 million new green jobs in Europe by 2040, with Spain leading this growth. Moeve is investing in workforce upskilling and training initiatives like the Challenging U Green Molecules program, which aims to equip young people with the skills needed for the green economy.



Moeve's CFO Carmen de Pablo said:“Developing green skills is a priority for Moeve and we are focusing on upskilling and reskilling our workforce to ensure we can continue to accelerate the energy transition. It's imperative that we attract and retain young, new and diverse talent, including women, to join technical fields and equip our current workforces with the training and skills needed to transform our energy system.”



Moeve's Sustainability Plan is one of the main levers to drive its Positive Motion strategy for 2030. The company is making progress on its goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55% by 2030 and to reduce freshwater withdrawal in water-stressed areas by 20% by 2025, both versus 2019, and is already approaching its 2025 target of at least 30% women in leadership positions.



Watch the campaign here on CNBC.



Moeve is a global company comprising over 11,000 employees, committed to sustainable energy and mobility, with the ambition to drive Europe's energy transition and accelerate decarbonisation both within the company and for its customers.



After leading the energy sector as Cepsa for more than 90 years, the company launched its new brand, Moeve, in October 2024. This new identity reflects the acceleration of its transformation to lead in the production of sustainable energy powered by green molecules, including green hydrogen and second-generation biofuels, as well as sustainable chemical products. It is also developing an extensive network of ultrafast electric chargers in Spain and Portugal to boost sustainable mobility.



Through its 2030 Positive Motion strategic plan, Moeve is working to transform mobility and energy to create a better world, ensuring today's energy supply while focusing on sustainable energy solutions for the future.





