Carecloud Rounds Out Management Team

(MENAFN- Baystreet) CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD), shares declined Monday, as the Boca Raton, Florida-based company, a leading provider of healthcare and generative AI solutions for medical practices and systems nationwide, today announced a strategic realignment of its leadership team, effective January 1, 2025. A. Hadi Chaudhry and Stephen Snyder will serve as Co-CEOs, with Crystal Williams appointed as President.

“We are thrilled to announce these important leadership changes,” said Mahmud Haq, Founder and Executive Chairman of CareCloud's Board of Directors.“As we look ahead to 2025, our focus is on transformative technology-driven innovations, driving both acquisitive and organic revenue growth, and delivering an exceptional client experience. This realignment optimizes our leadership to capitalize on these priorities, ensuring improved operational margins, enhanced client revenue, and better patient outcomes.”

Chaudhry and Snyder bring a proven track record of two decades of successful collaboration. Under the new structure, with AI becoming central to CareCloud's future success, Chaudhry will focus on advancing the Company's technology and AI strategies, further strengthening CareCloud's value proposition across products and delivery channels. Snyder will lead the Company's acquisitive and organic growth strategy, driving expansion into new markets and partnerships.

CCLD shares dipped 11 cents, or 3.2%, to $3.31.









MENAFN16122024000212011056ID1108998130