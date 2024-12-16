HCL Concerts' 'Tunes Of Tradition' Captivates Delhi Audience With The Finest Of Indian Classical And Folk Music

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th December 2024: HCL Concerts, a dedicated to promoting Indian and dance, hosted 'Tunes of Tradition' at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. The event brought together two legendary artists-Pt. Rajendra Prasanna, a maestro of both the shehnai and bansuri, and Mame Khan, the celebrated Rajasthani folk singer-who delivered an evening of unparalleled musical brilliance.



The concert took the audience on a soulful journey through India's diverse musical heritage. Pt. Rajendra Prasanna, hailing from the illustrious Benaras Gharana, mesmerized the listeners with his mastery over the shehnai and the bansuri. His performance featured timeless ragas, beautifully balancing traditional purity with creative improvisations, captivating the audience throughout. Mame Khan, with his rich and powerful voice, brought the vibrant rhythms and melodies of the Manganiyar tradition to life. Performing iconic folk compositions and his popular tracks like Chaudhary, he transported the audience to the heart of Rajasthan's desert soul.



The concert received an enthusiastic response, with the audience deeply moved by the performances. The evening showcased the beauty and diversity of Indian music, blending classical and folk styles in a way that resonated with listeners of all ages.



Speaking about the event, Pt. Rajendra Prasanna said,“Music has the power to transcend boundaries and touch the soul. Performing for an audience that appreciates the nuances of classical music was truly inspiring. I am grateful to HCL Concerts for creating such a wonderful platform to celebrate the beauty of Indian classical music.”



Mame Khan added, "Rajasthani folk music is the heartbeat of the desert, and sharing its vibrant energy with the audience tonight was an unforgettable experience. I thank HCL Concerts for showcasing the diversity of India's musical heritage and bringing artists like me closer to music lovers.”



Anshul Adhikari, Head of HCL Concerts reflected on the success of the event, saying,“Tunes of Tradition is a testament to HCL Concerts' dedication to preserving and promoting the rich musical traditions of India. We strive to bring together legendary artists and unique performances to inspire new generations while honouring our cultural roots. Tonight's concert was a perfect blend of tradition and innovation, resonating with our vision to make Indian classical and folk music accessible to diverse audiences. The overwhelming response from the audience motivates us to continue our journey of nurturing and celebrating the timeless art forms of India.”



With events like 'Tunes of Tradition,' HCL Concerts aims to preserve and promote India's rich musical legacy. By bringing together iconic artists and diverse audiences, it strives to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, ensuring the beauty of Indian classical and folk music continues to inspire future generations.





About HCL Concerts:



Started in 1998 by HCL Group, the US $13.7 Billion global technology giant, HCL Concerts is one of the largest and longest-running Indian music and dance platforms across the world. HCL Concerts organizes physical concerts in 13 cities across India regularly throughout the year. In 26 years, close to 750 concerts have been organized, showcasing over 3,000 artists to over 300,000 attendees.



Over the years, more platforms have been developed to contribute to the growth of the Indian music and dance ecosystem. Most notable of these are digital concerts by young Classical, Sufi, Folk and Fusion artists. Over 120 Million people from 62 countries have attended the 180+ digital concerts till date. HCL Concerts also runs Carnatic Quest, India's largest talent identification platform for aspiring Carnatic musicians.

Company :-Burson

User :- Reeti Mehta

Email :...

Other articles by HCL