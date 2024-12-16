Bihar: BPSC Cancels 70Th Combined PT Examination At One Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the cancellation of the examination held at the Bapu Examination Centre following the investigation report submitted by the Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Monday.

BPSC Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar confirmed that a new exam date for the affected centre will be announced soon.

“The cancellation only affects the Bapu Examination Centre located in Patna. However, the overall result of the examination will be declared simultaneously for all candidates. Students are advised not to panic, as updates on the new date will be provided on the commission's official website,” Parmar said.

The cancellation decision came swiftly after a meeting led by Chairman Parmar at the BPSC office in Patna. The meeting followed the submission of the DM's investigation report.

The technical teams of BPSC and district administration have identified individuals responsible for causing disturbances, spreading rumours, and vandalising exam materials, including booklets and attendance sheets. Strict action will be taken against those involved,” Parmar said.

Before the cancellation decision for the Bapu Examination Centre was announced, BPSC Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar stated that the 70th Preliminary Test (PT) was conducted peacefully across 911 centres, for the exam.

Addressing rumours of a paper leak, Parmar categorically dismissed such claims, assuring that there was no evidence of any leak during the examination.

“The allegations of a paper leak were baseless. The integrity of the examination was maintained across all centres,” he said.

The 70th combined entrance examination was held on December 13 and a large number of candidates created a ruckus in and outside the examination centre.

Parmar said that the students are advised to follow the official website for updates on the rescheduled exam for the Bapu centre.