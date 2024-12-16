Department Of Defense Awards SAIC Prime Position On $1.8B PRISM Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company will provide support to OUSD P&R and its Strategic Partners

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) has been awarded a prime position on the $1.8 billion Personnel and Readiness Infrastructure Support Management (PRISM) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (“MATOC”) vehicle to support the Department of Defense (DoD) and its need to obtain critical services in a shorter time frame. The contract award is for one base year and four option years.

The PRISM contract provides the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (OUSD P&R) and strategic partners with innovative and cost-effective services through the use of Streamline Task Order Ordering Procedures (“STOOP”). These procedures result in a significant reduction in acquisition lead time and increased flexibility for the entire acquisition process.

“Under the PRISM MATOC, SAIC aims to enhance the operational capabilities of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness (OUSD P&R) and its Directorates,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president and manager, Army Business Group.“We steadfastly commit to providing innovative and cost-effective services as well as leveraging expertise in technology integration, data analytics, and mission support to empower OUSD P&R to streamline operations, optimize readiness, and ensure a resilient and agile defense personnel framework.”

Under the contract, SAIC is committed to bolstering Department of Defense (DoD) readiness through advanced data integration and instantaneous analytics. This initiative will refine operational workflows, elevate strategic decision-making, and cultivate a well-informed, proactive defense community. By doing so, SAIC will directly contribute to the reinforcement of national security, delivering it with heightened proficiency and impact.

