(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Yango Maps Announced as the Official Navigation Partner for Liwa Village



Abu Dhabi, UAE – December 16th, 2024: Yango Maps, the feature-rich app for seamless navigation, has been selected as the official navigation partner for Liwa Village, the highly anticipated event which returns as part of the Liwa International Festival 2025, running from December 13, 2024, to January 4, 2025. Organized by the Department of Culture and – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this 23-day celebration offers visitors an unforgettable experience of adventure, culture, and entertainment across six dynamic zones, including Souk, Wanasa the family friendly zone, and the breathtaking Shams Liwa.



To elevate the visitor experience Yango Maps has developed an exclusive detailed digital festival map, which will be accessible both in the app and a browser version, enabling seamless interaction for all attendees.



Alexander Baksheev, Chief Executive Officer of Yango Maps, commented: “The UAE’s vibrant leisure and entertainment industries play a crucial role in driving the tourism sector, projected to contribute $100 billion to the economy by 2030. Our partnership with Liwa Village underscores our dedication to enhancing how people explore and connect with the world around them. We are proud to be part of this journey and support these thriving industries, helping to showcase Abu Dhabi as a global destination for world-class experiences.”



Liwa Village promises an exceptional lineup of activities, including the Hot Air Balloon Glow Show, thrilling FMX motocross stunts, the Hollywood Circus, and live performances by regional and international artists. Guests can also explore immersive attractions such as the Horror Escape Room, 360 degree projection mapping in the Immersive Museum, and adrenaline-pumping adventures like go-karting. All locations offering these activities are highlighted in Yango Maps. To bring the venue to life, colourful 3D models of iconic Village spots and activities like the Ferris Wheel, Souk, Concert Stage, and Monster Jam Track have been created, offering an engaging visual representation of the festival grounds.

-END-

________________________________________









MENAFN16122024004265013835ID1108997514