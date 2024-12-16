Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market To Reach USD 17.71 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Size & Share Report

The growing demand for oceanographic research and offshore oil and exploration is a key driver of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 21.25% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Growing Demand and Government Investments Drive Expansion in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle MarketThe Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient, cost-effective solutions in underwater exploration, surveillance, and data collection. AUVs are crucial for ocean floor mapping, environmental monitoring, geologic exploration, navigation safety, and shipwreck documentation. As part of President Biden's "Investing in America" initiative, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration allocated USD 3.9 million to the Marine Technology Society, supporting ocean observation, forecasting, and data services. Additionally, the U.S. Navy is investing heavily in AUVs, with USD 3.9 billion earmarked for research and development in the FY 2025 budget to enhance naval capabilities. Known for their endurance, advanced capabilities, and large payload capacity, these AUVs are essential for long-distance surveillance and underwater data collection in various sectors, including underwater exploration, defense, and commercial applications.The shallow-type AUV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rising demand for compact vehicles in naval missions, including surveillance and search-and-rescue operations. Furthermore, the medium-type AUV segment is expected to experience substantial growth, fueled by its increasing use in military operations and oil exploration activities.By Payload TypeIn 2023, the inertial navigation system (INS) segment led the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market, accounting for over 35% of the share, ensuring precise navigation by compensating for GPS limitations. From 2024 to 2032, the sensors segment is expected to grow rapidly, enhancing data collection and navigation through sonar systems and acoustic modems, driving demand for advanced AUV sensors.By ShapeTorpedo Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) led the market in 2023, capturing over 35% of the share and expected to grow rapidly through 2024-2032. Known for their robust design, these AUVs excel in navigating challenging underwater environments, covering distances up to 5,000 meters. Equipped with high-definition cameras, LED lighting, multibeam sonar, and acoustic profilers, Torpedo AUVs are highly versatile. Their hydrodynamic shape reduces drag, enhances speed, and boosts efficiency, making them globally favored for deep-water applications. The U.S. Navy's adoption of advanced AUVs, such as the Remus 600, for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and search-and-rescue missions, has been a key contributor to this growth. The Remus 600, capable of operating at depths of up to 600 meters with a 24-hour battery life, showcases the region's cutting-edge underwater technology.The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by increased military spending and a rising demand for AUVs in commercial sectors in countries like China, India, and Japan. A demonstration of the Herne XLAUV is scheduled for October 2024 in England.-November 24, 2024: Boeing's XLUUV "Orca," an advanced autonomous submarine for the U.S. Navy, completed a critical milestone, showcasing its 6,500nm endurance and modular payload capabilities, marking a significant step in undersea warfare technology.-March 5, 2024: Fugro secured a marine survey contract from INPEX Masela for an LNG project in Indonesia, involving geophysical and geotechnical surveys to support offshore production and CO2 injection infrastructure.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Segmentation, by Payload TypeChapter 9. 