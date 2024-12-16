stc sponsors Kuwait Transparency Society’s sustainability forum

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 16 December 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its strategic sponsorship of the sustainability forum organized by the Kuwait Transparency Society. The forum, bearing the slogan, “Governance and environmental sustainability: Effective methods and practices”, was held at the National Library Theater under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs. Ahmed Al-Nuwaibet, Manager of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, addressed the attendees during the opening of the forum, where he pointed out in his speech the importance of these forums in increasing community awareness about the concept of sustainability.

stc’s sponsorship comes as part of a series of initiatives organized under its sustainability program, titled “Small Move, Big Impact”. Through this program, the Company aims to raise awareness on various issues, while adopting long-term sustainable practices that leave a positive impact on the community and future generations.

The forum, attended by members from stc’s team, highlighted the objectives achieved by companies within the private sector across environmental, social and c governance (ESG) initiatives. It also explored the sector’s contributions towards achieving a green economy by promoting climate action and sustainable energy.

Additionally, the forum featured several panel discussions with representatives from various organizations, including Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, titled, “The successes of the private sector in adopting the concept of sustainability and its impact on the local economy”. AlJasem emphasized the importance of adopting sustainable practices through long-term initiatives aimed at creating added value for stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, investors, as well as the communities that organizations engage with on a daily basis.

AlJasem said, “At stc, sustainability is a core pillar of our strategy, which comes deeply integrated into the foundation of our operations to drive long-term success and create lasting value for our stakeeholders. In alignment with this commitment, the Board of Directors and Executive Management have established a comprehensive framework for sustainable practices, ensuring its effective implementation across the organization. This approach reflects our dedication to fostering a sustainable and impactful future for our Company and all stakeholders.”

In her response to one of the discussion points, AlJasem explained that stc has worked closely with government institutions and regulators to ensure compliance with the highest standards of corporate governance, while promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical business practices across the organization. Through this comprehensive approach, stc aims to integrate sustainability into its business, creating a lasting positive impact on society and the environment. This vision aligns closely with the objectives defined under the new Kuwait Vision 2035.

AlJasem added, “We are proud to participate in this distinguished event, which brings together experts and specialists within the sustainability field. Our ongoing collaborations with both the public and private sectors have driven meaningful and impactful change across the community and we aim to continue these successful relationships. Our commitment to sustainable development is a fundamental part of our corporate values, as we believe that through collective efforts, we can make a significant and lasting contribution for future generations. When it comes to implementing such standards internally, stc has integrated sustainable practices within its operation, strategy, and environmental practices in alignment with the Company’s vision.”

Majed Al Mutairi, President of the Kuwait Transparency Society, said, “The annual sustainability forum organized by the Kuwait Transparency Society aims to shed light on critical national issues that significantly contribute to the country’s development and progress. This year’s forum focused on ‘Governance and environmental sustainability’, a vital topic that is directly linked to managing and preserving our natural resources responsibility.”

Al Mutairi added, “We are pleased with the participation and support of stc in this forum, which aims to provide a comprehensive analysis for decision makers on the importance of applying governance principles across all government institutions. In line with this strategic approach, the forum showcased different local and international case studies that could lead this shift by example.”

The forum emphasized the necessary institutional developments that would enhance the public sector’s capacity in advancing sustainable development plans and practices that would engage with the younger generation. Through this event, the Kuwait Transparency Society aims to offer valuable insights and successful experiences to assist decision makers in formulating an ambitious and effective national environmental strategy that aligns with international standards.





MENAFN16122024006699014497ID1108997325