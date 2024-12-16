Samana Developers Delivers Samana Park Views, a Dh150m Vibrant Urban Oasis in Arjan

(MENAFN- Samana Group) (Dubai – 16 December 2024) – SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, has celebrated the official handover of its highly anticipated project, Samana Park Views, in the vibrant Arjan community. Launched in October 2021, the project marks an outstanding achievement in the company’s record for its timely delivery.

In the presence of Mr. Mohammed Al Bidwawi, Acting CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) at DLD, the handover ceremony was held in the Arjan community, marking the project as a new retreat-like residential landmark in the Dubai skyline.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, commented, “Delivering Samana Park Views on time reflects our commitment and dedication to quality and reliability. As we continue to grow and evolve, we are proud to have climbed from the 17th to the 7th position among the top off-plan property sellers in Dubai scooping market share of 4.6% in Dubai's real estate market.”

With total investment value of Dh150 million, Samana Park Views comprises 176 apartments spread across 183,323 square feet. The project offers a wide range of world-class amenities, including leisure decks, separate swimming pools for adults and children, private pools with select apartments, a yoga zone, an open cinema, a juice bar, lush green areas, indoor and outdoor gyms, a health club with steam and sauna facilities, and 24-hour security.

“The recent surge in the property index, reaching a historic high of 202, is a clear indicator of the strong investor confidence in Dubai's real estate market. We are excited to be part of this thriving industry and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and development of the city. Samana Developers is proud to align our vision with Dubai's 2040 New Urban Masterplan and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033,” Farooq added.

Samana Developers has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. In 2023 alone, the company recorded a staggering 600% increase in sales. With over 10,000 units currently under construction, thirty projects launched, and forty-five under management, the company continues to deliver on its promise of providing high-quality housing options.





