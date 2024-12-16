Drugs Valued At Rs 40 Crore, Weapons Seized In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) A massive raid by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) uncovered a drug factory at a farmhouse in Rajasthan's Devaldi village of Pratapgarh district, an official said, adding the operation led to the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 40 crore.

Besides, numerous drug manufacturing equipment, machinery, and MDMA chemical precursors were also recovered.

In another raid targeting a wanted criminal, the AGTF team seized a pistol, a magazine, and three live cartridges from a separate farmhouse in the same area.

The AGTF team carried out raids at two farmhouses in the Arnod police station area of Pratapgarh district.

The first raid revealed an active MDMA drug factory, yielding approximately 12 kg of MDMA drugs and other narcotic components.

In a separate operation, illegal firearms were confiscated from another farmhouse during the search for a wanted criminal.

Additional Director General of Police (AGTF), Dinesh MN, revealed that the operation stemmed from intelligence suggesting large-scale MD drug production near the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

The drug network reportedly supplies MDMA drugs to Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, with Dewaldi village identified as a key hub.

The investigation gained momentum after Gujarat ATS recently seized drugs valued at Rs 1,800 crore in Bhopal, which were traced back to Dewaldi. The prime suspect in the Gujarat ATS case also hails from Dewaldi.

Under the leadership of DIG Yogesh Yadav and the supervision of Additional SPs Asharam Chaudhary and Siddhant Sharma, intelligence input were gathered for two months by Head Constable Mahavir Singh and Constable Narendra Patidar.

Concrete information pointed to Yakub, Jamshed, and Shaheel -- residents of Dewaldi and relatives of Shoaib, the main accused in the Gujarat ATS case who is absconding. The trio had been operating an illegal MDMA drug factory in the farmhouse.

During the raid, the accused fled the scene, but the items recovered included 11.45 kg of liquid MDMA drug in its final stage, stored in a 20-litre container, 14.77 kg of liquid chemical used in drug production, 900 grams of chemical components and manufacturing equipment, motorcycles, and other items/ articles.

In a separate raid, the team searched another farmhouse for Shahrukh a.k.a. Tony, a wanted drug smuggler with a Rs 25,000 reward on his head.

Although no suspects were present, a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, and an unregistered bike were seized.