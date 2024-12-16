Popcorn Container Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 10.1% From 2025 To 2034 And Touch USD 1,726.76 Million By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions is having a favorable impact on driving the adoption of popcorn containers. New York, USA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The market for popcorn containers is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2034. The popcorn container market size was valued at USD 660.63 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,726.76 million by 2034. Market Introduction Popcorn containers are reusable or disposable containers that hold popcorn. These containers can be made from a variety of materials, including glass, plastic, metal, cardboard, or paper. Plastic is a common material for popcorn containers in movie theatres and other venues. Cardboard acts as a durable and sturdy material for popcorn buckets. Paper is used as a food-safe material for popcorn boxes. Popcorn containers come in various sizes and shapes, ranging from small single-serving containers to large buckets that can hold large quantities of popcorn. Some popcorn containers also come with an interior coating that helps keep the popcorn fresh and crispy. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Popcorn Container Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 660.63 million Market Size Value in 2025 USD 726.94 million Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 1,726.76 million CAGR 10.1% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Popcorn Container Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Cinema Halls : In recent times, there has been a significant increase in the number of cinema halls worldwide. Popcorn is an essential element of the movie-watching experience. Therefore, as more theaters open and showtimes expand, the demand for popcorn rises. This, in turn, propels the popcorn container market growth.

Rising Number of Event Hostings : The rising popularity of corporate events, social gatherings, and celebrations has led to increased demand for snacks, especially popcorn. Popcorn is known for its appeal and versatility, making it an ideal addition to social gatherings. Consequently, this increase in demand for popcorn drives the need for containers.

Trends and Opportunities:

Rising Home Entertainment : With more consumers opting for streaming services and home movie nights, there is an increased demand for snacks such as popcorn. This trend of home entertainment is anticipated to drive popcorn container market expansion during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The market for popcorn containers is in a constant state of evolution. The top market participants are leveraging R&D initiatives and advanced manufacturing capabilities to improve their offerings and expand their reach. A few of the popcorn container market key players are:



Venturepak

Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC

Bentley Advanced Materials

Cartoprint

Bhagvati Plastic

Packaging Concepts Inc.

Day Young

Berry Global Inc.

Divan Packaging LLC

Kai Lai Packaging

Hutzler Manufacturing Co, Inc.

Ishwara Susitra Agencies

Regional Insights

North America : North America accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024. The regional market growth is fueled by a rise in cinema culture and an increase in event hosting. In addition, a significant shift towards sustainable packaging and government initiatives aimed at promoting green manufacturing boosts the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific popcorn container market is projected to register the fastest growth from 2025 to 2034. Consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly embracing the convenience of streaming movies and series at home with an increase in subscriptions to OTT platforms. This has led to increased demand for popcorn during movie nights with friends and family, driving the need for diverse and appealing containers.





Market Segmentation

By Product Type Outlook



Buckets

Tubs Cups

By Material Outlook



Paper Plastics

By Application Outlook



Residential Cinemas

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

