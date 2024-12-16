Russian Srgs Actively Deployed On Northern Front Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians continue to deploy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) on the northern border, which is facilitated by worsening weather conditions and natural features.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the press officer of the Siversk Operational-Tactical Grouping of Troops, Oleh Bazhan.

"On our front, the enemy continues to deploy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This is aided by worsening weather conditions and natural features such as dense forests, marshy terrain, small rivers, and bodies of water. However, the Defense Forces have established an effective defense system. Reconnaissance tools allow us to detect such attempts kilometers away and inflict maximum damage. Anti-sabotage reserves are also deployed," Bazhan noted.

According to him, there are no signs of enemy force buildup on the northern border that could pose a threat.

"Along the entire responsibility zone of our grouping, the enemy maintains its military presence, shelling border areas, conducting reconnaissance activities, increasing mine-explosive barriers, and carrying out fortification works. However, there are no signs of the formation of any large-scale grouping," Bazhan assured.

He added that the enemy continues shelling the border areas of Chernihiv, parts of Sumy, and parts of Kharkiv regions. Over the past day, there were 37 shelling incidents with various types of weapons and 89 explosions. There were no casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure. Additionally, seven Shahed-type UAVs were destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Siversk Operational-Tactical Grouping stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are using advanced technologies to counter enemy drones.