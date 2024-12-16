DSF Brings Incredible Daily Chances To Win Mega Prizes Worth AED 50 Million In Citywide Grand Raffles And Epic Retail Promotions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DSF's iconic 30th anniversary edition is the ultimate playground of possibilities for all dreamers with extraordinary prizes on offer every single day during the monumental 30th anniversary

This edition of DSF is where dreams come true as the season will crown 7 millionaires and more lucky winners with raffle prizes of up to AED 50 million

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 December 2024: The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is pulling out all the stops this season for its most spectacular 30th anniversary edition with endless opportunities for everyone to win incredible prizes in the city's biggest-ever, out-of-this-world celebration. With a rich history of extraordinary prizes and incredible moments that has captivated dreamers for three decades , DSF continues to be the place where dreams come true and where every shopper has a chance to win.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSF's greatest season will see the crowning of 7 millionaires and offer countless mega prizes worth a total of AED 50 million in citywide grand raffles and retail promotions.

Here are the top raffles to look forward to...

The DSF VISA DIB Millionaire promotion, running until 12 January 2025, brings an extraordinary opportunity to win an incredible prize of one million dirhams by spending just AED 500 using a DIB Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating DSF stores. With unlimited entries, the possibilities are as exciting as the mega prize.

The DSF Mega Raffle, running until 12 January 2025, delivers an unparalleled chance to win life-changing rewards throughout the festival, with a lucky winner announced every single day. Spectacular prizes include the keys to brand-new Nissan models such as the X-Trail, Xterra, Kicks, Altima, or Safari, along with a stunning AED 100,000 in cash . But that's not all-every ticket holder will also be entered into an exclusive weekly draw for the grand prize , a luxurious Nissan Patrol . Tickets, priced at just AED 100 , will be available at ENOC service stations, ZOOM stores, Global Village, and select kiosks across the city.

Rewards programme Tickit is crowning 30 DSF Golden Tickit winners until 12 January 2025, each taking home AED 10,000 . To win, shoppers simply need to link their Visa or MasterCard Debit or Credit Cards to the app and shop with partners to enter the thrilling draw. Participating destinations include City Walk, Dubai Hills Mall and JBR, or with brands such as Decathlon, Virgin Megastore, Jumeirah restaurants and Roxy cinemas.

Biggest Prize of the Year at Majid Al Futtaim Malls will offer the ultimate prize of one million dirhams in cash to one lucky shopper this DSF until 12 January 2025. Customers who spend AED 300 at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, or City Centre Deira and scan receipts on the SHARE Rewards app can enter the draw.

The Modesh & Blue Millionaire draw, running until 12 January 2025, is offering shoppers the chance to win one million BLUE Rewards , equivalent to AED 10,000 , every day during DSF, when spending AED 300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Emirates Skywards Everyday: Skywards Millionaire Prize draw offers an incredible chance to become a Miles Millionaire until 16 January 2025. Participants will automatically enter a prize draw when making a purchase with a Skywards Everyday partner, with additional entry for every AED 100 spent. With bi-weekly raffle draws, 10 winners will earn 30,000 Miles and one lucky member will win one million Miles each time. Plus, new users can enjoy 4X Miles on their first Visa card transaction until 31 March 2025.

ENOC is offering incredible prizes until 12 January this DSF season. Shoppers who purchase a Winner Pack for just AED 10 will get the chance to win AED 10,000 daily, AED 1,500 Tahani gift cards, or even a Nissan car. Those who spend AED 25 at ZOOM, AED 50 at AutoPro, or purchase a VIP service at Tasjeel enter into draws for AED 100,000 daily, AED 1,500 Tahani gift cards, or a Nissan car. Additional prizes include AED 50,000 in cash, courtesy of Dream Dubai. Buying a Winner Pack triples the chances of winning.

Emax , the UAE's leading electronics retailer, is delivering an electrifying shopping experience this DSF, until 12 January 2025. 30 lucky customers spending AED 2,500 or more will have the chance to win their bill value back in the form of gift cards worth AED 2,500, redeemable until 30 April 2025 across Emax stores citywide. Spending AED 4,000 will also earn AED 1,600 in travel vouchers from AkbarTravels, while ADCB cardholders enjoy AED 200 cashback. Shoppers can enjoy incredible deals on mobiles, TVs and more and save up to AED 3,000 on thrilling attractions like Skydive Dubai and Dubai Aquarium.



Lucky Receipt is turning everyone into a winner from now until 25 December 2025, where shoppers spending AED 300 or more at 10 participating brands will have a chance to walk away with 30 prizes every day, creating 300 winners over 10 days .

This DSF, 30 lucky winners will have the chance to walk away with life-changing rewards in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group's Shop & Win promotion, running until 11 January 2025. Shoppers spending AED 200 at participating malls will be entered into raffle draws where each draw will select six winners every week. Winners will spin for extraordinary prizes ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 33,000 , with a total of one million Dirhams in cash prizes up for grabs.

Dubai Jewellery Group is dazzling shoppers with an extraordinary grand promotion across more than 250 jewellery outlets in Dubai until 12 January 2025. Featuring glittering offers and deals, this exciting offer will ensure every purchase shines brighter. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive perks like jewellery gift vouchers or gold coins for purchases, such as a diamond jewellery purchase of AED 5,000. Special offers include“ buy one, get one free ” on select pearl and diamond jewellery, and zero deductions on old gold exchanges. For even more excitement, raffle promotions will reward shoppers who purchase jewellery worth AED 1,500 a raffle coupon to win up to AED 1.5 million in gold. The weekly raffles will consist of four winners of 1/4 kilo gold each every week and a total of 20 winners of 1/4 kilo gold each. Raffle dates are 13, 20 and 27 December 2024 and 3 and 12 January 2025.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners, Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.