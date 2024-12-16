PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Large-scale SPPS capacity in Braine-l'Alleud starts production

Media release Large-scale SPPS capacity in Braine-l'Alleud starts production Baar, 16 December 2024 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a focused global CDMO for peptide-based active ingredients, announces the start of production with the new large-scale SPPS capacity at its site in Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium. Following the completion of construction and thorough testing, PolyPeptide commissioned its new solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) capacity in Braine l'Alleud and started production, with the ramp-up planned throughout 2025. The capacity supports the multi-year commercial agreement announced previously in December 2022. The agreement has an annual order value of around EUR 100 million after the ramp-up phase. To ensure high productivity, the new facility combines PolyPeptide's proprietary manufacturing technology with an integrated engineering design and advanced automation and process control. Closed material flows and reduced solvent consumption contribute to improved sustainability. Over the last three years, PolyPeptide invested around EUR 100 million into the new capacity. Its start of production is consistent with the guidance for 2024, and the mid-term outlook communicated by PolyPeptide on 13 August 2024. Juan José González, CEO of PolyPeptide: “This project is the largest single investment in PolyPeptide's 70-year history. The start of production is the result of the successful collaboration with our GLP-1 customer over several years. In parallel to the ramp-up ahead of us, we are pursuing our growth strategy with further GLP-1 capacity investments that combine innovative manufacturing technologies with the potential of modularity.”

