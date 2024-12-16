Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulates Kazakhstan On National Day
Date
12/16/2024 3:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has extended
congratulations to Kazakhstan on its National Day,
Azernews reports.
The message was shared on the MFA's official "X" account.
MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108996221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.