Novo Nordisk Invests DKK 8.5 Billion In New Production Facility In Odense, Denmark

The new site will feature a state-of-the-art finished production facility and warehouse spanning over 40,000 m2. Designed to be modular and flexible, it will accommodate multiple product types within rare disease, such as haemophilia, both now and in the future.

"The facility will utilise advanced technology and innovative equipment to ensure the highest quality to patients and meet the growing global demand for our life-changing medicines,” says Henrik Wulff, executive vice president, Product Supply, Quality & IT of Novo Nordisk.“We are proud to build on our heritage in Denmark and look forward to embarking on this journey in Odense, a well-connected city with a dynamic community and talented workforce."

The new facility will be established with a commitment to preserve the nature in the area, and more than 4,000 new trees will be planted at the site. Buildings will be equipped with solar panels to enhance on-site electricity generation. The landscape will be designed by reusing excess soil, wooden materials and other sustainable resources to create lakes, forests and community spaces open to the public.

Construction work has commenced and is scheduled to be completed in 2027. The investment is expected to create 400 permanent jobs upon completion of the facilities. During the construction process, up to 1,000 external employees will be working on-site.

About Novo Nordisk manufacturing

Novo Nordisk has a global manufacturing setup with strategic production sites located in Denmark, US, France, Brazil and China. All Novo Nordisk's medicines are manufactured at these sites and subsequently distributed to patients around the globe. This includes producing almost half of the world's insulin, GLP-1 medicines for the treatment of diabetes and obesity and medicines to treat rare diseases such as haemophilia and growth disorders. Novo Nordisk's manufacturing unit has more than 25,000 employees who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality to patients globally in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

