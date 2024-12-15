EU: Stability In Syria Very Important

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kalas confirmed on Sunday that stability in Syria and the region is "very important" for all regional and international actors.

Kalas said in a statement ahead of the EU's Foreign Ministers' meeting to be held on Monday in Brussels that Syria faces a future full of hope, but it remains uncertain.

EU top emphasized that there are principles that the new Syrian leadership must follow, including "stability, and territorial integrity of Syria, but also respect for minorities, no radicalization, the build-up of institutions, unity of government - that includes all the groups in Syria - and also accountability for the crimes committed."

Kalas mentioned that the EU is the largest provider of humanitarian aid to Syria to date and that it is "ready to do more," saying that the Union is interested in Syriaآ's reconstruction and rebuilding. (end)

